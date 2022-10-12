OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.0 %

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.

