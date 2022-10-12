Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

