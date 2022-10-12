Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Old Mutual from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

