Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.