Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,765. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 2,715,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.