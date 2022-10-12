Oldfather Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 715,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,703,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 354,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. 2,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.