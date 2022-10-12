Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.