Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMC. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

