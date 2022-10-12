One Cash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198,366.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One One Cash token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, One Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Cash has a total market capitalization of $198,366.00 and approximately $35,211.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get One Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

One Cash Token Profile

One Cash’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 7,407 tokens. The official message board for One Cash is misaackman.medium.com. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for One Cash is onecash.finance.

One Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash (ONC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. One Cash has a current supply of 7,407 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of One Cash is 0.11818697 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,114.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for One Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.