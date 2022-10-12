ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.