Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 62.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

