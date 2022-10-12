Orca (ORCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.92 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Orca has a total market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $344,619.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orca has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

About Orca

Orca launched on February 24th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,890,406 tokens. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. The official message board for Orca is orca-so.medium.com. Orca’s official Twitter account is @orca_so and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca (ORCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Orca has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orca is 0.82661082 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $527,463.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orca.so/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

