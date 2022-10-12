Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 42781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.71. The stock has a market cap of £18.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

