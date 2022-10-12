Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 25,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,986. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.