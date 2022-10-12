Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:OGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 25,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,986. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
