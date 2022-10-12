Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Down 0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26. 4,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Oriental Land ( OTCMKTS:OLCLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.29 million. Oriental Land had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

