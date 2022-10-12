OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 175.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in OSI Systems by 20.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

