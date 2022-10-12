Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.1% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 71.6% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.01. 39,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,479. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

