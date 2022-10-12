Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $132.21. 45,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

