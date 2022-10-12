Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $130.15. 42,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,646. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
