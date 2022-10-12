Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $361.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

