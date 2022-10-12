Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 102,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

DHI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 406,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.