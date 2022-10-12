Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 251,062 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 2.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

UMAY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 1,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,297. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.