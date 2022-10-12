Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $224.74. 165,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

