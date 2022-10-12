Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

