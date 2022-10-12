Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OMI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.