Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.