Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

OMI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

