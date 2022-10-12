Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

