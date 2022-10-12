Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,110 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded down GBX 7.43 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 316.08 ($3.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 487.32. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 309 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,608 ($19.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £304.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,632.50.

In other news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,244.70 ($34,128.44).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

