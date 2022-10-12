Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $317.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 324.67 ($3.92), with a volume of 155968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a market cap of £308.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,632.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 427.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 487.32.

Insider Activity at Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

In other news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,244.70 ($34,128.44).

(Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

