Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 95,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,083. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.