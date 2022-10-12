Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 17,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

