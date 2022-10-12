Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

