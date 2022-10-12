Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.