Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.47. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,660,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.