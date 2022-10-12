Pakcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,964.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $331,349.18 and $3,964.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00272907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003490 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 77,052,539 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pakcoin is pakcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin (PAK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PAK through the process of mining. Pakcoin has a current supply of 68,594,750. The last known price of Pakcoin is 0.00432578 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,899.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pakcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

