Panda Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (PANDA)

Panda Coin (PANDA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Panda Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Panda Coin has a market cap of $4,720.82 and $31,387.00 worth of Panda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Panda Coin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Panda Coin Profile

Panda Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Panda Coin’s total supply is 8,767,751,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,470,854 tokens. Panda Coin’s official Twitter account is @pandacoin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Panda Coin is pandacoin-fi.medium.com. The official website for Panda Coin is www.pandacrypto.org.

Panda Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Panda Coin (PANDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Panda Coin has a current supply of 8,767,751,448 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Panda Coin is 0.00000733 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $439.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pandacrypto.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

