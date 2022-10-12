Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 2,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.