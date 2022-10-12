Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.40

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 371.40 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.50), with a volume of 525770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.40 ($4.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.23 million and a P/E ratio of 471.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90). In related news, insider Peter Hill acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £994 ($1,201.06). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,853.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.