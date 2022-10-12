Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.40

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 371.40 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.50), with a volume of 525770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.40 ($4.86).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 9.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.23 million and a P/E ratio of 471.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
Read More
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.