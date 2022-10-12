Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.40

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 371.40 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.50), with a volume of 525770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.40 ($4.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.23 million and a P/E ratio of 471.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

About Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90). In related news, insider Peter Hill acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £994 ($1,201.06). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,853.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.