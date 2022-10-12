Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.65

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 13229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

