Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.65

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAPGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 13229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAPGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

