Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 14,830 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

