Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

