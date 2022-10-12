Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.