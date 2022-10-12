Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

