Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GWX stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.