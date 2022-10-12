Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average is $186.73.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

