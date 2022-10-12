Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

