Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

PH stock opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

