Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $280.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.10. 17,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,630. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.81.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,072,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,036,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

