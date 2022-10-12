Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.