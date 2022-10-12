Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

