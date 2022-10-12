PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 4.6% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.62. 29,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,248,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $10,426,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 161.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

